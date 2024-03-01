Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 4%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

