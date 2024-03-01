See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1:
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 4%.
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
