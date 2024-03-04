See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4:
First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
First Community Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.29 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This business services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.18 compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS - Free Report) : This fintech services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
PagSeguro Digital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.04 compared with 44.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
