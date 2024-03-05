We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Angi Inc. (ANGI - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Angi Inc. Price and Consensus
Angi Inc. price-consensus-chart | Angi Inc. Quote
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
Upwork Inc. (UPWK - Free Report) : This online recruitment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Upwork Inc. Price and Consensus
Upwork Inc. price-consensus-chart | Upwork Inc. Quote
Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB - Free Report) : This digital manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Proto Labs, Inc. Price and Consensus
Proto Labs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Proto Labs, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.