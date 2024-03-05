Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Angi Inc. (ANGI - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK - Free Report) : This online recruitment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB - Free Report) : This digital manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

