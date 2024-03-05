Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5:

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This vascular medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular's shares gained 25.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC - Free Report) : This company that supplies infrastructure equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.          

SPX Technologies' shares gained 30.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA - Free Report) : This banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's shares gained 10.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

finance