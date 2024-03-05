See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5:
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This vascular medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price and Consensus
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote
LeMaitre Vascular's shares gained 25.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote
SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC - Free Report) : This company that supplies infrastructure equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
SPX Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
SPX Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SPX Technologies, Inc. Quote
SPX Technologies' shares gained 30.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
SPX Technologies, Inc. Price
SPX Technologies, Inc. price | SPX Technologies, Inc. Quote
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA - Free Report) : This banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's shares gained 10.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote
