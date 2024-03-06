We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus
Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote
J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This retail and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus
J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Criteo S.A. Price and Consensus
Criteo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Criteo S.A. Quote
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK - Free Report) : This wealth management and technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote
GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) : This railcar leasing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
GATX Corporation Price and Consensus
GATX Corporation price-consensus-chart | GATX Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.