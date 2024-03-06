Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This retail and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Criteo S.A. Price and Consensus

Criteo S.A. Price and Consensus

Criteo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Criteo S.A. Quote

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK - Free Report) : This wealth management and technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) : This railcar leasing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

GATX Corporation Price and Consensus

GATX Corporation Price and Consensus

GATX Corporation price-consensus-chart | GATX Corporation Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) - free report >>

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) - free report >>

GATX Corporation (GATX) - free report >>

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance transportation