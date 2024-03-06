See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) - free report >>
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) - free report >>
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6:
Stifel Financial Corp. (SF - Free Report) : This financial services and bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Stifel Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Stifel Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stifel Financial Corporation Quote
Stifel Financial Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.92 compared with 21.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Stifel Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Stifel Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Stifel Financial Corporation Quote
J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This retail and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus
J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
J Sainsbury plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.91 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
J. Sainsbury PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
J. Sainsbury PLC pe-ratio-ttm | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus
Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote
Northrim BanCorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.81 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Northrim BanCorp Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Northrim BanCorp Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.