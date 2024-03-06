Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6:

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF - Free Report) : This financial services and bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Stifel Financial Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.92 compared with 21.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This retail and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

J Sainsbury plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.91 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.81 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


