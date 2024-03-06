See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6:
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% the last 60 days.
Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus
Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.
Northrim BanCorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Northrim BanCorp Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN - Free Report) : This kitchenware and home products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% the last 60 days.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Price and Consensus
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Quote
J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This retail and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus
J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2%.
J. Sainsbury PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
J. Sainsbury PLC dividend-yield-ttm | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.