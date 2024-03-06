Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6:

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Northrim BanCorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Northrim BanCorp Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN - Free Report) : This kitchenware and home products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% the last 60 days.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Price and Consensus

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Price and Consensus

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Quote

J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This retail and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

J. Sainsbury PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

J. Sainsbury PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

J. Sainsbury PLC dividend-yield-ttm | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) - free report >>

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary