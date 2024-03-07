We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus
Nissan Motor Co. price-consensus-chart | Nissan Motor Co. Quote
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This luxury home builder company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus
Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Axos Financial, Inc. (AX - Free Report) : This company which provides consumer and business banking products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.2% over the last 60 days.
AXOS FINANCIAL, INC Price and Consensus
AXOS FINANCIAL, INC price-consensus-chart | AXOS FINANCIAL, INC Quote
Demant A/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Quote
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) : This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote
