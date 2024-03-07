Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7:

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This luxury home builder company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers' shares gained 27.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DemantA/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.          

Demant's shares gained 27.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This vascular medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular's shares gained 24% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


