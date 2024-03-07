See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7:
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This luxury home builder company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus
Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Toll Brothers' shares gained 27.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price
Toll Brothers Inc. price | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
DemantA/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Quote
Demant's shares gained 27.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR price | Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Quote
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This vascular medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price and Consensus
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote
LeMaitre Vascular's shares gained 24% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.