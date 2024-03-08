We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) : This e-commerce provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Angi Inc. (ANGI - Free Report) : This This company that owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This tanker shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Upwork Inc. (UPWK - Free Report) : This online recruitment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.