New Strong Buy Stocks for March 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) : This e-commerce provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Angi Inc. (ANGI - Free Report) : This This company that owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

Angi Inc. Price and Consensus

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This tanker shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Price and Consensus

Upwork Inc. (UPWK - Free Report) : This online recruitment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Upwork Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


