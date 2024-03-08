See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) - free report >>
International Seaways Inc. (INSW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) - free report >>
International Seaways Inc. (INSW) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8:
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This tanker shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus
International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote
International Seaways' shares gained 18.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
International Seaways Inc. Price
International Seaways Inc. price | International Seaways Inc. Quote
AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
AMERISAFE, Inc. Price and Consensus
AMERISAFE, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AMERISAFE, Inc. Quote
AMERISAFE's shares gained 9.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AMERISAFE, Inc. Price
AMERISAFE, Inc. price | AMERISAFE, Inc. Quote
Mitsubishi Corporation (MSBHF - Free Report) : This multi-industry conglomerate has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Mitsubishi Corp. Price and Consensus
Mitsubishi Corp. price-consensus-chart | Mitsubishi Corp. Quote
Mitsubishi Corporation's shares gained 40.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Mitsubishi Corp. Price
Mitsubishi Corp. price | Mitsubishi Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.