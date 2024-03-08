Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8:

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This tanker shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways' shares gained 18.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.  

AMERISAFE's shares gained 9.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mitsubishi Corporation (MSBHF - Free Report) : This multi-industry conglomerate has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Mitsubishi Corporation's shares gained 40.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


