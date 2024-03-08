See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
International Seaways Inc. (INSW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
International Seaways Inc. (INSW) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8:
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This tanker shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus
International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote
International Seaways has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.83 compared with 6.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
International Seaways Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
International Seaways Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | International Seaways Inc. Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.69 compared with 24.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Engie SA (ENGIY - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
GDF Suez SA Price and Consensus
GDF Suez SA price-consensus-chart | GDF Suez SA Quote
Engie SA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.58 compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
GDF Suez SA PE Ratio (TTM)
GDF Suez SA pe-ratio-ttm | GDF Suez SA Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.