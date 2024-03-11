See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>
First Community Corporation (FCCO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>
First Community Corporation (FCCO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 5%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Southside Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
First Community Corporation Price and Consensus
First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
First Community Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Community Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Community Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.