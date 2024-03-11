Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

BrainsWay’s shares gained 57.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR price | Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

Demant A/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Quote

Demant’s shares gained 31% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR price | Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Quote

CRH plc (CRH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

CRH PLC Price and Consensus

CRH PLC Price and Consensus

CRH PLC price-consensus-chart | CRH PLC Quote

CRH’s shares gained 23.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

CRH PLC Price

CRH PLC Price

CRH PLC price | CRH PLC Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (WILYY) - free report >>

CRH PLC (CRH) - free report >>

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) - free report >>

Published in

medical