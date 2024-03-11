See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>
Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>
Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:
Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Camden National Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Camden National Corporation Price and Consensus
Camden National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Camden National Corporation Quote
Camden has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.62, compared with 21.63 for S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Camden National Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Camden National Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Camden National Corporation Quote
Stifel Financial Corp. (SF - Free Report) : This financial services and bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Stifel Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Stifel Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stifel Financial Corporation Quote
Stifel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.84, compared with 21.63 for S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Stifel Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Stifel Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Stifel Financial Corporation Quote
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus
InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
InterDigital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.39, compared with 21.63 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
InterDigital, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
InterDigital, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.