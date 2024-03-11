Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Camden National Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Camden has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.62, compared with 21.63 for S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF - Free Report) : This financial services and bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Stifel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.84, compared with 21.63 for S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.39, compared with 21.63 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


