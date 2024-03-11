See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 11th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:
Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN - Free Report) : This food company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.
Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote
Tyson Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tyson Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tyson Foods, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom-engineered equipment and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Powell has a PEG ratio of 1.43 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus
Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote
Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.13 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Ralph Lauren Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote
