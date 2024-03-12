We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU - Free Report) : This semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Price and Consensus
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Quote
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus
Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.