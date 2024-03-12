Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU - Free Report) : This semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


