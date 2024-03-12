Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

Li Auto Inc. (LI - Free Report) : This China-based new energy vehicles company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Li Auto’s shares gained 22.1% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui’s shares gained 17.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) : This consulting services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Korn Ferry’s shares gained 14.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

