Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:
Li Auto Inc. (LI - Free Report) : This China-based new energy vehicles company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Li Auto’s shares gained 22.1% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui’s shares gained 17.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) : This consulting services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Korn Ferry’s shares gained 14.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
