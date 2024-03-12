Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.39, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.74, compared with 24.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) : This consulting services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Korn Ferry has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.73, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


