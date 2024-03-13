Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 43.8% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This medical devices and implants company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular’s shares gained 17.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

CRH plc (CRH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

CRH’s shares gained 24.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

