We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR - Free Report) : This specialty distribution company which provides value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations, original equipment manufacturer and the industrial technologies markets,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) : This company which operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
International Seaways (INSW - Free Report) : This tanker company which, provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 day.
International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus
International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company which, primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, which also includes the budget and luxury segments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) : This company which offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.