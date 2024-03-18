Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR - Free Report) : This specialty distribution company which provides value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations, original equipment manufacturer and the industrial technologies markets,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) : This company which operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways (INSW - Free Report) : This tanker company which, provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 day.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company which, primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, which also includes the budget and luxury segments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 10% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) : This company which offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

business-services consumer-discretionary retail transportation