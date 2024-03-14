See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ecolab Inc. (ECL) - free report >>
Immersion Corporation (IMMR) - free report >>
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ecolab Inc. (ECL) - free report >>
Immersion Corporation (IMMR) - free report >>
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) : This company that provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Ecolab Inc. Price and Consensus
Ecolab Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ecolab Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Ecolab Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ecolab Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ecolab Inc. Quote
Immersion Corporation (IMMR - Free Report) : This haptic technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.
Immersion Corporation Price and Consensus
Immersion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Immersion Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Immersion Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Immersion Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Immersion Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.