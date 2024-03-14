Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) : This company that provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR - Free Report) : This haptic technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

