Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Skyward’s shares gained 38.7% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 15.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price

NVR, Inc. (NVR - Free Report) : This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

NVR, Inc. Price and Consensus

NVR’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

NVR, Inc. Price

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI - Free Report) : This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

International Money’s shares gained 15.6% over the last six months compared with the  S&P 500’s advance of 15.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price

