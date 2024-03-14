See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.
AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.42 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE - Free Report) : This fresh foodservice and food merchandising company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Pactiv Evergreen has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
