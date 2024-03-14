Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.42 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The AZEK Company Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE - Free Report) : This fresh foodservice and food merchandising company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Price and Consensus

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Price and Consensus

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Quote

Pactiv Evergreen has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) - free report >>

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) - free report >>

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) - free report >>

Published in

construction