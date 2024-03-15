See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Red River Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Red River has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.98, compared with 12.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Northrim has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.41, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
