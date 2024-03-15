Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Red River Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Red River has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.98, compared with 12.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Northrim has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.41, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

