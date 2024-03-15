Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN - Free Report) : This food company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

Tyson Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Tyson Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tyson Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tyson Foods, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom-engineered equipment and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Powell has a PEG ratio of 1.61 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) - free report >>

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) - free report >>

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary consumer-staples