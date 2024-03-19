We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Axos Financial (AX - Free Report) : This company which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.
Li Auto (LI - Free Report) : This company which designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company which, is one of the world’s largest automakers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
Demant (WILYY - Free Report) : This company which, develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 day.
Dorman Products (DORM - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy-Duty Aftermarkets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.