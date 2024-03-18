We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: Griffon (GFF)
A little bit of a pause in the bull run last week left investors uneasy over the weekend. There is a way to find long-term solace in your investments. One way, is to find stocks that have the strongest earnings trends. While price momentum comes and goes, shifts on a dime, earnings trends tend to stay in place for much longer. The best way to find stocks with the most consistent earnings trends is by leaning on the Zacks Rank.
Today’s Bull of the Day is in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. It’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Griffon ((GFF - Free Report) ). Griffon is a diversified management and holding company. Griffon conducts business in three segments; Home & Building Product, Telephonics and Clopay Plastic Products.
The company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Diversified Operations industry which ranks in the Top 21% of our Zacks Industry Rank. In addition to the favorable rank, the stock enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of B, Growth of A and Momentum of C to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A.
The reason for the favorable bank stems from the last earnings report causing a host of earnings estimate increases. Last quarter’s EPS number came in 29 cents better than expectations, besting the number by 37%. It was the latest in a line of beats going back the last year. The company has beat by an average of 34 cents a quarter over the last year. Incredible to see.
This prompted analysts to up the ante on current year and next year estimates. The bullish moves have pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $4.62 to $4.80 while next year’s number is up from $5.56 to $5.97.