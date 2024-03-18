See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) : This company which operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 45.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR - Free Report) : This specialty distribution company which provides value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations, original equipment manufacturer and the industrial technologies markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Quote
Distribution Solutions Group’s shares gained 11.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Price
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. price | Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Quote
Installed Building Products (IBP - Free Report) :This company which, operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Installed Building Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote
Installed Building Products’s shares gained 34.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Installed Building Products, Inc. Price
Installed Building Products, Inc. price | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.