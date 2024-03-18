Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) : This company which is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Southside Bancshares (SBSI - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT - Free Report) : This a holding company which, provides retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

