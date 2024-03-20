Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

International Seaways (INSW - Free Report) : This tanker company which provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus

International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus

International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) : This company which, builds single-family detached and attached home communities; master planned luxury residential resort-style golf communities; and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities, principally on the land it develops and improves, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

1st Source (SRCE - Free Report) : This bank holding company which, offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 day.

1st Source Corporation Price and Consensus

1st Source Corporation Price and Consensus

1st Source Corporation price-consensus-chart | 1st Source Corporation Quote

NuStar Energy (NS - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the transportation and storage of crude oil as well as refined products in the U.S., the Netherlands Antilles, Canada, Mexico, and the U.K, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

NuStar Energy L.P. Price and Consensus

NuStar Energy L.P. Price and Consensus

NuStar Energy L.P. price-consensus-chart | NuStar Energy L.P. Quote

International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) : This company which offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) - free report >>

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) - free report >>

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) - free report >>

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) - free report >>

Published in

business-services construction finance oil-energy transportation