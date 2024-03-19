Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Global Partners (GLP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 5.7%.

Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) : This company which, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

