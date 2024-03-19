We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Global Partners (GLP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Global Partners LP Price and Consensus
Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 5.7%.
Global Partners LP Dividend (TTM)
Global Partners LP dividend-ttm | Global Partners LP Quote
Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) : This company which, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus
Strategic Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strategic Education Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Strategic Education Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Strategic Education Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Strategic Education Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens