Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Comfort Systems USA (FIX - Free Report) : This company which, is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 day.

Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) : This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) : This is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) : This consumer branded and private label products company that produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


