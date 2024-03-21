We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY - Free Report) : This This diversified consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB - Free Report) : This digital fabrication company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This vascular medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) : This railcar leasing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
