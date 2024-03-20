Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Southside Bancshares (SBSI - Free Report) : This company whichis primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Legal & General Group (LGGNY - Free Report) : This company which provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA's and pensions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Legal & General Group PLC Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Legal & General Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY - Free Report) : This bank holding company which emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

