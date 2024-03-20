See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>
Legal & General Group PLC (LGGNY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>
Legal & General Group PLC (LGGNY) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:
Southside Bancshares (SBSI - Free Report) : This company whichis primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Southside Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Legal & General Group (LGGNY - Free Report) : This company which provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA's and pensions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Legal & General Group PLC Price and Consensus
Legal & General Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Legal & General Group PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
Legal & General Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Legal & General Group PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Legal & General Group PLC Quote
Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY - Free Report) : This bank holding company which emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Price and Consensus
Guaranty Bancshares Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Guaranty Bancshares Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens