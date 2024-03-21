See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:
DNOW INC (DNOW - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
DNOW’s shares gained 28.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) : This company which builds single-family detached and attached home communities; master planned luxury residential resort-style golf communities; and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities, principally on the land it develops and improves, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers’ shares gained 19.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
NuStar Energy (NS - Free Report) : This company which, that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil as well as refined products in the U.S., the Netherlands Antilles, Canada, Mexico, and the U.K, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
NuStar Energy’s shares gained 32.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
