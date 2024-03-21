Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

DNOW INC (DNOW - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

DNOW’s shares gained 28.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) : This company which builds single-family detached and attached home communities; master planned luxury residential resort-style golf communities; and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities, principally on the land it develops and improves, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers’ shares gained 19.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

NuStar Energy (NS - Free Report) : This company which, that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil as well as refined products in the U.S., the Netherlands Antilles, Canada, Mexico, and the U.K, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

NuStar Energy’s shares gained 32.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

