Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch's shares gained 45.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the installation of insulation for building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Installed Building Products' shares gained 32.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Archrock, Inc. (AROC - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Archrock's shares gained 24.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.