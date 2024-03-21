Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21:

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY - Free Report) : This This diversified consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Henkel AG & Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.24 compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.52 compared with 21.78 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


