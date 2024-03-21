See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21:
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY - Free Report) : This This diversified consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Henkel AG & Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.24 compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.52 compared with 21.78 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
