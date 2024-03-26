Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This oil tanker company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

NVR, Inc. (NVR - Free Report) : This homebuilder company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This luxury home builder company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL - Free Report) : This company which provides renewable energy has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 43.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


