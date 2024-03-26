We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This oil tanker company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus
International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote
NVR, Inc. (NVR - Free Report) : This homebuilder company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
NVR, Inc. Price and Consensus
NVR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NVR, Inc. Quote
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This luxury home builder company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus
Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL - Free Report) : This company which provides renewable energy has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 43.9% over the last 60 days.
OPAL Fuels Inc. Price and Consensus
OPAL Fuels Inc. price-consensus-chart | OPAL Fuels Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.