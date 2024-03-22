Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

Lifeway Foods (LWAY - Free Report) : This company which produces Kefir, a drinkable product similar to, but distinct from yogurt, in several flavors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Lifeway Foods’ shares gained 15.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

General Motors’ shares gained 20.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Burford Capital (BUR - Free Report) : This finance and asset management law firm which offers litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Burford Capital’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

