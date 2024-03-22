See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:
Lifeway Foods (LWAY - Free Report) : This company which produces Kefir, a drinkable product similar to, but distinct from yogurt, in several flavors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Lifeway Foods’ shares gained 15.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
General Motors’ shares gained 20.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Burford Capital (BUR - Free Report) : This finance and asset management law firm which offers litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Burford Capital’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
