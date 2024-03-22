Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 22nd:

JD.com (JD - Free Report) : This company, which operates as an online direct sales company in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) : This company which is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) : This company which, is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

