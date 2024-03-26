See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25:
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.
AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
