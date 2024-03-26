Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25:

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

