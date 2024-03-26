Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25:

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This oil tanker company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus

International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus

International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote

International Seaways' shares gained 13.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

International Seaways Inc. Price

International Seaways Inc. Price

International Seaways Inc. price | International Seaways Inc. Quote

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.  

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Shinhan Financial Group Co's shares gained 23.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This company that operates a credit-tech platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Qifu Technology's shares gained 27.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price

Qifu Technology, Inc. price | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) - free report >>

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) - free report >>

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) - free report >>

Published in

transportation