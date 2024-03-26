See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25:
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This oil tanker company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
International Seaways' shares gained 13.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group Co's shares gained 23.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This company that operates a credit-tech platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology's shares gained 27.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
