See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25:
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote
Eagle Bancorp Montana Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.17 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This oil tanker company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus
International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote
International Seaways has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.64 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
International Seaways Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
International Seaways Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | International Seaways Inc. Quote
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This luxury home builder company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus
Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Toll Brothers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.19 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Toll Brothers Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Toll Brothers Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.