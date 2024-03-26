Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25:

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.17 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This oil tanker company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.64 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This luxury home builder company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.19 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


