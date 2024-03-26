See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26:
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK - Free Report) : This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.72 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tesco PLC (TSCDY - Free Report) : This grocery retailer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Tesco PLC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.82 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
