Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

