Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27:

Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) : This company which provides organizational consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Korn Ferry's shares gained 34.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 20.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECY - Free Report) : This company which provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.          

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co's shares gained 8.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNY - Free Report) : This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Legal & General Group Plc's shares gained 6.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

