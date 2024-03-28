See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27:
Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) : This company which provides organizational consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Korn Ferry's shares gained 34.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 20.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECY - Free Report) : This company which provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co's shares gained 8.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNY - Free Report) : This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Legal & General Group Plc's shares gained 6.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.