Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27:
GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) : This railcar leasing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.
Banc of California, Inc. (BANC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Banc of California has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) : This company which provides organizational consulting services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.
