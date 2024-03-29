Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28:

Terumo Corporation (TRUMY - Free Report) : This medical equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Terumo Corporation's shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR - Free Report) : This bitcoin mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 31.3% over the last 60 days.

Cipher Mining's shares gained 29% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR - Free Report) : This mineral and royalty interests’ company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.2% over the last 60 days.

Sitio Royalties Corp's shares gained 8.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

