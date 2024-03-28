Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28:

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% the last 60 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Xerox Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Xerox Holdings Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN - Free Report) : This household products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% the last 60 days.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Price and Consensus

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Price and Consensus

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Quote

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR - Free Report) : This mineral and royalty interests’ company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.2% the last 60 days.

Sitio Royalties Corp. Price and Consensus

Sitio Royalties Corp. Price and Consensus

Sitio Royalties Corp. price-consensus-chart | Sitio Royalties Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 6.5%.

Sitio Royalties Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sitio Royalties Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sitio Royalties Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Sitio Royalties Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - free report >>

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) - free report >>

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary